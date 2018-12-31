See All Plastic Surgeons in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Elizabeth Sieczka, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Riverhead, NY
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Sieczka, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Sieczka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Sieczka works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Riverhead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sieczka's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Riverhead
    1272 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 284-3793

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Sieczka, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902918774
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY, 2001
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center, New York
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Sieczka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sieczka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sieczka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sieczka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sieczka works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Riverhead, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sieczka’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sieczka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sieczka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sieczka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sieczka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

