Dr. Elizabeth Sieczka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Sieczka's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Riverhead1272 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 284-3793
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sieczka did my surgery 6 years ago she is wonderful very excellent doctor I will recommend her to any friend and family she is great . I love her work it great . Always check on me after surgery makes sure everything is ok every morning dr Sieczka and group of her other doctor come to check on me . She’s very nice sit explaining everything make sure you do the right surgery what a wonderful doctor very polite she very humble. Love her work good job dr Sieczka you’re great keep up the goodwork
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY, 2001
- Beth Israel Medical Center, New York
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sieczka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sieczka accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sieczka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sieczka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sieczka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sieczka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sieczka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.