Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Silverman, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Silverman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego



Dr. Silverman works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.