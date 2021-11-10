Dr. Elizabeth Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Simpson, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Simpson, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Simpson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Allied Health and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital.
Dr. Simpson's Office Locations
Arthritis Associates PLLC1035 Executive Dr, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 847-2268
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I sure will. She is a very caring DR. and took a lot of time explaining every thing to me . Has a very good connection with her patients.
About Dr. Elizabeth Simpson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga (Erlanger Medical Center)
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga (Erlanger Medical Center)
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Allied Health
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
