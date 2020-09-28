See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Elizabeth Sirna, MD

Pain Management
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Sirna, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Sirna, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Sirna works at The Florida Knee and Orthopedic Pavilion in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sirna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Florida Knee & Orthopedic Pavilion
    1831 N Belcher Rd Ste E2, Clearwater, FL 33765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 953-9492
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 28, 2020
    27 years ago I had a post and interior fusion with instrumentation with Sirna and her husband I’m still commercial fishing today thanks to them. Top notch
    Tim — Sep 28, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth Sirna, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790169530
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Knee Ctr
    Residency
    • Unifverwsity Of Virginia
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

