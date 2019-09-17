See All Oncologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Elizabeth Skinner, MD

Oncology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Skinner, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Skinner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Skinner works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Skinner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 17, 2019
    Dr. Skinner is AMAZING! She truly cares about her patients. Answers every question and concern you may have with compassion and understanding. My surgery went wonderfully and she even came to the hospital on her day off to visit me and make sure I was doing good. Highly recommended.
    April Weil — Sep 17, 2019
    Dr. Skinner's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Skinner

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Elizabeth Skinner, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1558314369
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

