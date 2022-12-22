Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fairfield Dermatology1305 Post Rd Ste 310, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (475) 330-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith has a warm manner, high skill level and makes you feel completely at ease. I never feel rushed. The staff is excellent. Recently they went the extra mile for me, which doesn't happen in larger more corporate medical offices
About Dr. Elizabeth Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1528226750
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.