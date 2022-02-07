Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Smith-Tryon, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Smith-Tryon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HUNTINGTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith-Tryon works at Cornerstone Family Healthcare in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.