Dr. Elizabeth Snoderly, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Snoderly, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Snoderly, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Snoderly works at
Dr. Snoderly's Office Locations
United Physician Group Pain Management8203 Nigels Dr Ste 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 491-1630Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctors Snoderly is very understanding and patient. Helps me work out my pain problems with the best possible solution.
About Dr. Elizabeth Snoderly, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982652749
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Management
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snoderly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snoderly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snoderly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snoderly works at
Dr. Snoderly has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snoderly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Snoderly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snoderly.
