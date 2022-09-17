Dr. Elizabeth Solow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Solow, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Solow, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Solow, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Solow's Office Locations
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Solow is Very much tuned to details and very personable…I’m very Pleased with hercare.
About Dr. Elizabeth Solow, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1659581502
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solow has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Solow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.