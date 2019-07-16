Dr. Elizabeth Somerset, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somerset is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Somerset, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Somerset, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Somerset, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Together Womens Health Medical Group PC29751 Little Mack Ave Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 415-6200
Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 301, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 228-8844
Gi Medicine Associates PC Grosse Pointe16815 E Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (586) 415-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
As always, Dr. Somerset is efficient, informative, and exceptionally warm. Her staff is equally pleasant to work with. I have complete confidence in her & I would highly recommend this office.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- University of South Florida
