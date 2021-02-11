See All Dermatologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (316)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. Spenceri works at Resolute Dermatology, Overland Park, KS in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Michelle Eaton, PA
Michelle Eaton, PA
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Resolute Dermatology (Overland Park)
    12850 Metcalf Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 951-0055

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 316 ratings
    Patient Ratings (316)
    5 Star
    (291)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Spenceri?

    Feb 11, 2021
    I felt very comfortable with Dr. Spenceri and her staff. They were very knowledgeable and informed me of what was happening every step of the way. Should I ever need to have Mohs surgery again, I will be requesting Dr. Spenceri.
    Stephanie V. — Feb 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Spenceri to family and friends

    Dr. Spenceri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Spenceri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588665509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Laser and Dermatologic Surgery Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John'S Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spenceri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spenceri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spenceri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spenceri works at Resolute Dermatology, Overland Park, KS in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Spenceri’s profile.

    Dr. Spenceri has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spenceri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    316 patients have reviewed Dr. Spenceri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spenceri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spenceri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spenceri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.