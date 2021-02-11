Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spenceri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Resolute Dermatology (Overland Park)12850 Metcalf Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 951-0055
I felt very comfortable with Dr. Spenceri and her staff. They were very knowledgeable and informed me of what was happening every step of the way. Should I ever need to have Mohs surgery again, I will be requesting Dr. Spenceri.
About Dr. Elizabeth Spenceri, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Laser and Dermatologic Surgery Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
- St John'S Mercy Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Spenceri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spenceri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spenceri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spenceri has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spenceri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
316 patients have reviewed Dr. Spenceri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spenceri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spenceri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spenceri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.