Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Steinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Steinberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Locations
Dr. Elizabeth Steinberg22 Odyssey Ste 130, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 251-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steinberg has been my dermatologist for over 30 years. Having surfed and lived in the tropics for many years, she has treated my many skin issues. Her skin checks are my skin cancer insurance. Her diagnoses and treatments have always been successful and saved me from worsening conditions. She is friendly, professional and thorough. She patiently answers my questions and writes brief notes about our conversations for me to keep as reminders. Fantastic.
About Dr. Elizabeth Steinberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
