Dr. Elizabeth Steinhauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Steinhauer, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Steinhauer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences.
Dr. Steinhauer's Office Locations
Family Care of Illinois70 E Lake St Ste 1018, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 458-9205
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and compassionate
About Dr. Elizabeth Steinhauer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1285891002
Education & Certifications
- McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Dr. Steinhauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinhauer.
