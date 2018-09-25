See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Elizabeth Stevenson-Gargiulo, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Stevenson-Gargiulo, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Stevenson-Gargiulo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo works at Park Lane OBGYN Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Office
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-2979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Ultrasound
Herpes Simplex Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Herpes Simplex Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 25, 2018
    I love Dr. Stevenson. She was my gynecologist for about 15 years before I moved away, and was recommended by my primary card doc. She always took time with me, answered all my questions, looked at all options for treatment, and followed up personally. It's been a few years since I moved so office staff might have changed, but in the time I was her patient, they were rarely very patient-oriented. Regardless, I always recommended Dr. Stevenson to friends, and they loved her, too.
    — Sep 25, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Stevenson-Gargiulo, DO
    About Dr. Elizabeth Stevenson-Gargiulo, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245280569
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Stevenson-Gargiulo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo works at Park Lane OBGYN Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

