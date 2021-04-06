Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Sullivan, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI.



Dr. Sullivan works at Corning Clinical Laboratories in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.