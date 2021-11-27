Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Sun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.



Dr. Sun works at Kathleen A Kucer Mdpc in Sellersville, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA and Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.