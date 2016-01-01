Dr. Swallow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Swallow, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Swallow, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Swallow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut.
Dr. Swallow works at
Dr. Swallow's Office Locations
-
1
Lorena Popp Mdpc2839 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 751-4702Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swallow?
About Dr. Elizabeth Swallow, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932341518
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swallow accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swallow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swallow works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swallow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swallow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swallow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swallow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.