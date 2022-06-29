See All Oncologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Elizabeth Tan-Chiu, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (50)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Tan-Chiu, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Tan-Chiu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Far Eastern University - Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Tan-Chiu works at Florida Cancer Care - Elizabeth Tan-Chiu, M.D., P.A. in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tan-Chiu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Care
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 982-7999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 1:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Total Health Choice
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Dr. Tan-Chiu immediately put me at ease, as this was my first time seeing a Hematologist. She is very caring, has a wonderful personality (she can make you smile!), and above all else, she listens, doesn't rush you out the door, and is extremely knowledgeable in her specialty. I highly recommend her! Love that she is now in Vero Beach, FL! I feel sad for her previous patients.
    Jeanne C. — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth Tan-Chiu, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538113931
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Hematology and Oncology
    • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Internal Medicine
    • Philippine General Hospital, Radiology and Cancer Institute
    • Far Eastern University - Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
    • University of the Philippines
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tan-Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan-Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan-Chiu works at Florida Cancer Care - Elizabeth Tan-Chiu, M.D., P.A. in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tan-Chiu’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan-Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan-Chiu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan-Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan-Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

