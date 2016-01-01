Dr. Elizabeth Athans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Athans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Athans, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Athans, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Athans works at
Dr. Athans' Office Locations
Ntc Urgent Care Centers LLC1371 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 708-4828
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Elizabeth Athans, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1902057417
Education & Certifications
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Women
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Athans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Athans has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athans.
