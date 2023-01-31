Dr. Elizabeth Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Thomas, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Alliance Obgyn1560 Turf Ln, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 484-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas is a skilled surgeon and compassionate physician. I felt listened to and trusted her with my care completely. Her reputation for robotic surgery talent is real!
About Dr. Elizabeth Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356504039
Education & Certifications
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
