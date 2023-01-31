Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Thomas, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Alliance Obstetrics & Gynecology in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.