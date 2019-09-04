Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Kenneth M. Klebanow M.d. & Associates P.A.8821 Columbia 100 Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 997-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson is wonderful! My son was falling off the growth curve and because of Dr. Thompson's concern and support, we were able to get him the right resources to get him back on track and healthy. I will forever be grateful for her perseverance and care.
About Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1053679555
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
