Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mukwonago, WI. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin



Dr. Thompson works at Womens Health Care SC in Mukwonago, WI with other offices in Muskego, WI, New Berlin, WI and Waukesha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.