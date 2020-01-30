Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mukwonago, WI. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
1
Prohealth Medical Group Inc240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Directions (262) 549-2229Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Prohealth Medical Group IncS69W15636 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150 Directions (262) 549-2229
3
Womens Health Care SC13900 W National Ave Ste 101, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 549-2229
4
Womens Health Care SC721 American Ave Ste 304, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 549-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended for people who is looking for Ob-Gyn, very reliable.
About Dr. Elizabeth Thompson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164746715
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- St Thomas
