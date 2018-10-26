Dr. Elizabeth Tichy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tichy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Tichy, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Tichy, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6712 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 617-5585
- 2 7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 1010, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 617-5585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tichy?
The many times over the years that I have been in to see Dr. Tichy I have never been disappointed in her abilities and level of care she provides. Dr. Tichy and her staff are exemplary. Keep up the great work!
About Dr. Elizabeth Tichy, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1073576583
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tichy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tichy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tichy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tichy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tichy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tichy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.