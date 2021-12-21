Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Toh, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Toh, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Duke-National University of Singapore Graduate Medical School and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Toh works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.