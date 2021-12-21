Dr. Elizabeth Toh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Toh, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Toh, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Duke-National University of Singapore Graduate Medical School and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me with ear injury after auto accident. Thorough, patient and very helpful. Reassuring during difficult time.
- Neurotology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1437125069
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clinic Ca
- Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- Mount Sinai Med Center Ny
- Duke-National University of Singapore Graduate Medical School
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Toh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toh has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toh speaks Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Toh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.