Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Trefzger, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Warren Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Trefzger works at Winchester Behavioral Health in Winchester, VA with other offices in Woodstock, VA and Front Royal, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.