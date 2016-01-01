Dr. Elizabeth Triggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Triggs, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Triggs, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Triggs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Triggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Triggs' Office Locations
-
1
Green Hills Pediatric Associates4322 Harding Pike Ste 229, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (629) 219-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Triggs?
About Dr. Elizabeth Triggs, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1972669133
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Triggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Triggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Triggs works at
Dr. Triggs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.