Dr. Elizabeth Trout, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Trout, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Jetton19485 Old Jetton Rd Ste 100, Cornelius, NC 28031 Directions (980) 369-3620Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Saw Dr. Trout for the first time. This Doctor is AMAZING! She listened to me, was not rushed, very knowledgeable and went step by step with me to give knowledge of what she was saying. She was professional and very knowledgeable. There’s not enough I can say how good this Doctor is and I am so grateful I saw her and was able to get the help I was needing. After the visit she asked if I had any questions!!! What an EXCELLENT Doctor Dr. Trout is!!!
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Family Practice
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Trout has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.