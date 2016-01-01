Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Trowbridge, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Trowbridge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Trowbridge works at UW Health Internal Medicine in Madison, WI with other offices in Windsor, WI and Sun Prairie, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.