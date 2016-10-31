Dr. Turin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Turin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Turin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Turin works at
Locations
1
Child and Adult Psychiatry205 E Joppa Rd Ste 106, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 510-7099Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Timonium22 W Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (646) 441-1534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Turin is an amazing doctor. She is very cautious when dealing with children. My child is her patient and when seeing him she's very patient when prescribing his medicine. She has to make sure it's the right medicine for the childs disability. I would definitly recommend her for any adult or parent looking for a doctor. She really is an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Elizabeth Turin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1174670541
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turin speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Turin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turin.
