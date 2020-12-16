Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Vandergriff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Vandergriff works at Preston Medical Associates in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.