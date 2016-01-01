Dr. Elizabeth Vannucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vannucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Vannucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Vannucci, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
Dr. Vannucci works at
Locations
Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Associates1135 Cully Rd Ste 100, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 752-1980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Vannucci, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1487828828
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vannucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vannucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vannucci works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vannucci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vannucci.
