Dr. Vennos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Vennos, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Vennos, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Vennos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bellingham Dermatology Clinic2075 Barkley Blvd Ste 225, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 647-2188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vennos?
Diagnosed my condition accurately, & prescribed the right treatment for a speedy recovery. Which was a horrible skin condition, that other specialists were not willing or knowledgeable enough to treat!
About Dr. Elizabeth Vennos, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033169511
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vennos accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vennos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vennos works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vennos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vennos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vennos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vennos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.