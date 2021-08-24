Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Vitarbo, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Vitarbo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital



Dr. Vitarbo works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.