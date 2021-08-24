Dr. Elizabeth Vitarbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitarbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Vitarbo, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Vitarbo, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Vitarbo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Vitarbo works at
Dr. Vitarbo's Office Locations
Broward Health Physician Group1801 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 888-3508Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring. Certainly knows her art.
About Dr. Elizabeth Vitarbo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1235169079
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
