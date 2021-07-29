See All Podiatrists in Plainfield, IN
Dr. Elizabeth Vulanich, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Plainfield, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Vulanich, DPM

Dr. Elizabeth Vulanich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Vulanich works at Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute in Plainfield, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vulanich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute
    2230 Stafford Rd Ste 145, Plainfield, IN 46168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 856-8866
  2. 2
    Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute
    1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 336, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 297-0661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Vulanich, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1043279615
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of Vermont
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Vulanich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vulanich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vulanich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vulanich accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vulanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vulanich has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vulanich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vulanich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vulanich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vulanich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vulanich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

