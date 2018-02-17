Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Wallace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Wallace, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School of Medicine
Dr. Wallace works at
Locations
Virginia Endocrinology2384 COLONY CROSSING PL, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 423-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best experiences ive had with a doctor! Dr Wallace is upfront, consise, & compassionate. Took the time to get to know me and go over each part of my labs, explaining what everything was. She reassured me of some health anxiety without making me feel silly. Office staff was friendly and helpful and answered all my questions. An efficient, reassuring, & quick experience. I highly recommend Dr Wallace to anyone with thyroid or other hormone issues!
About Dr. Elizabeth Wallace, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1851665541
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.