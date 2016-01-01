Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Wallis, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Wallis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC.



Dr. Wallis works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.