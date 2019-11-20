Dr. Elizabeth Walz-Buscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walz-Buscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Walz-Buscher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Walz-Buscher, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Walz-Buscher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Walz-Buscher works at
Dr. Walz-Buscher's Office Locations
-
1
Chicago Office737 N Michigan Ave Ste 950, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 751-7515
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walz-Buscher?
Very knowledgeable and patient. Developed a plan with me concerning my condition and made sure I was aware of all options and possible outcomes. Very personable and treated me like a person and not just someone on an assembly line. All around down to earth integral doctor.
About Dr. Elizabeth Walz-Buscher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1538171590
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walz-Buscher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walz-Buscher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walz-Buscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walz-Buscher works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Walz-Buscher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walz-Buscher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walz-Buscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walz-Buscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.