Dr. Elizabeth Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Wang, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Wang, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Towson, MD.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
UM SJMG - Primary Care7505 Osler Dr Ste 407, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2588
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wang took care of me while I was in the hospital with a very bad infection abcess in my small colon. She was very instrumental in figuring out which antibiotics would work the best for me according to the culture reports. She has a very warm and friendly bedside manner and really listens to every word you say. I think she’s fantastic
About Dr. Elizabeth Wang, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
