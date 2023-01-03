Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weinberg's Office Locations
Wilmington Surgical Associates1414 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-7363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have chosen Dr. Weinberg for my surgeon for a mysectomy. I have met with her and she has put in my port so far. She has been exceptional so far. Very informative of what she is going to do and what is going to come next. I feel very confident in her being my surgeon.
About Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861585069
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- General Surgery
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinberg speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.