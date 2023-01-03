Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Weinberg works at Wilmington Surgical Associates in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.