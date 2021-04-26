Overview

Dr. Elizabeth White, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. White works at Elizabeth B. White, M.D. APMC in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.