Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Wolff, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Wolff, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Wolff, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff's Office Locations
- 1 26 Court St Ste 811, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 935-6738
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolff?
I had a great experience with Dr. Wolff she helped me a lot.
About Dr. Elizabeth Wolff, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1558529370
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.