Dr. Elizabeth Woods, MD

Pediatrics
1.5 (33)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Woods, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Woods, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Uniformed Services of Health Sciences for Medical School, Bethesda, MD.

Dr. Woods works at Pediatrics Northwest in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woods' Office Locations

    Pediatrics Northwest - Baker Center
    316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 212, Tacoma, WA 98405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Allergic Reaction
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Reaction
Asthma

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (29)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Woods, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1962602466
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Hawaii, Honolulu
    • Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, TX
    • Uniformed Services of Health Sciences for Medical School, Bethesda, MD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woods has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

