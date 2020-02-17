Dr. Woods has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Woods, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Woods, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Woods, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Uniformed Services of Health Sciences for Medical School, Bethesda, MD.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods' Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrics Northwest - Baker Center316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 212, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 383-5777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
Dr. Woods brings extraordinary skills and professionalism to a highly complex field. In the highest stakes circumstances, she consistently offers outstanding clinical expertise and a wholehearted commitment to the safety of children.
About Dr. Elizabeth Woods, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1962602466
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii, Honolulu
- Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, TX
- Uniformed Services of Health Sciences for Medical School, Bethesda, MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.