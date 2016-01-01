Dr. Elizabeth Yan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Yan, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Yan, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Yan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Dr. Yan works at
Dr. Yan's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yan?
About Dr. Elizabeth Yan, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, French
- 1346490497
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yan works at
Dr. Yan speaks French.
Dr. Yan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.