Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Yang, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School.
Tustin Ranch Pharmacy2521 Michelle Dr, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (833) 574-2273
The staff is professional and very accommodating. I found Dr. Yang to be informative, professional and very friendly. She answered all my questions and my cataract surgery was non eventful. Went smoothly without any problems. I highly recommend her. She will be doing my second surgery come June 2020.
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.