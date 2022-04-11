Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Yepez, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Yepez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yepez works at Prentice Women's Hospital-Northwestern Memorial in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.