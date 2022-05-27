Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Yeu, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Yeu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Yeu works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA and Carrollton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.