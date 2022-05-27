Dr. Elizabeth Yeu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Yeu, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Yeu, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Yeu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Yeu's Office Locations
Virginia Eye Consultants241 Corporate Blvd Ste 210, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 742-3902
Suffolk2463 Pruden Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Smithfield/Carrollton20209 Sentara Way, Carrollton, VA 23314 Directions (757) 622-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Yeu for a second opinion regarding an unusual experience I had with cataract surgery. She did an excellent job explaining the problem and laying out my options. She was totally professional and respectful of me and of my doctor. I would recommend anyone with a serious ophthalmic issue to seek Dr. Yeu’s guidance.
About Dr. Elizabeth Yeu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute
- Rush University Medical Center In Chicago
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Yeu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeu.
