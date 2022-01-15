Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Yoo, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Yoo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Yoo works at Elizabeth Z Yoo MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.