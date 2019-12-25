See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM

Orthopedics
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM

Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Nyack Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Youngewirth's Office Locations

    4915 Broadway Ofc 2E, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Continence Care Corp
    2244 Palisades Center Dr # 22, West Nyack, NY 10994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 25, 2019
    Dr youngewirth is a fabulous podiatrist ! She took such good care of my daughters feet. She has excellent bed side manner, skill and patience . She made us feel so comfortable during some difficult procedures !????
    Naamah Freundlich — Dec 25, 2019
    About Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM

    • Orthopedics
    • English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
    • Female
    • 1669418992
    Education & Certifications

    • St Clair Hosp
    • St Claire's Hosp
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Nyack Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youngewirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Youngewirth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Youngewirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Youngewirth has seen patients for Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youngewirth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Youngewirth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngewirth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youngewirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youngewirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

