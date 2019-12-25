Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youngewirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM
Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Nyack Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youngewirth's Office Locations
- 1 4915 Broadway Ofc 2E, New York, NY 10034 Directions
Continence Care Corp2244 Palisades Center Dr # 22, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr youngewirth is a fabulous podiatrist ! She took such good care of my daughters feet. She has excellent bed side manner, skill and patience . She made us feel so comfortable during some difficult procedures !????
About Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM
- Orthopedics
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- St Clair Hosp
- St Claire's Hosp
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Nyack Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youngewirth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youngewirth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youngewirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youngewirth has seen patients for Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youngewirth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Youngewirth speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Youngewirth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngewirth.
