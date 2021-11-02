Dr. Elizabeth Zubowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Zubowicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Zubowicz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Haymarket, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
UVA Health Surgical Services Haymarket15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 350, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (571) 285-3440
UVA Health Surgical Services Warrenton480 Fletcher Dr # 3, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (571) 284-3440
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Z was extremely informative and nonjudgmental. She was very compassionate and reviewed each weight surgery option. I’m grateful for her care and understanding.
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, French
- Washington Hospital Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- General Surgery
Dr. Zubowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zubowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zubowicz speaks French.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubowicz.
