Dr. Elka Eisen, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elka Eisen, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Eisen works at HealthySkin Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shaw Sheftel Dermatology Llp
    1595 E River Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-5757
  2. 2
    HealthySkin Dermatology
    2295 E Vistoso Commerce Loop, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-5757

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elka Eisen, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1265431274
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elka Eisen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

