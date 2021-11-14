Dr. Elka Eisen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elka Eisen, MD
Dr. Elka Eisen, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.
Shaw Sheftel Dermatology Llp1595 E River Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 293-5757
HealthySkin Dermatology2295 E Vistoso Commerce Loop, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 293-5757
Dr. Eisen is a first class professional who I can recommend without reservation. She is very thorough, friendly and your appointment is not rushed. You won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Elka Eisen, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
Dr. Eisen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisen speaks French.
